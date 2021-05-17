Miss Universe 2020: Check Out Miss India Adline Castelino's 'powerful Final Answer'

Miss Universe 2020 took place on Sunday night on May 16, 2021. The question-answer round of Miss Universe is one of the most important rounds. Miss India Adline Castelino made it to the top five and during the final Question and Answer round, the beauty queen was asked an intriguing question for which she gave an impressive answer. The question was, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?".

Miss Universe India Adline Castelino's question and answer round

The clip of Miss Universe India Adline Castelino's answer was posted on Twitter by the official page of Miss Universe. In response to the question, Adline Castelino stated, "Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."

Adline Castelino was also asked to express her views on "free speech and the right to protest". In her response, Adlien said, "The right to protest. We've seen many protests in recent days. Especially I want to point out the protests that women have made throughout the years with equal rights. Until today, we are lacking them. Because protest helps us raise our voice against what's happening against inequality. It helps minorities in any democracy to raise their voice. So the protest is very important. But what's not important is when you use it, because with every right comes responsibility. So, use it with power. Thank you."

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was asked a question about Covid-19. The question was, "If you were the leader of your country, how would you have handled COVID with the COVID-19 pandemic?". To which Miss Mexico answered, "I believe there's not a perfect way to handle this harsh situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done was create the lockdown, even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives. And we cannot afford it, we have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning."

A look at Miss Universe 2020 winner

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned as the 69th Miss Universe. The crown was passed down by the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa at the event held in Florida. The first runner up of Miss Universe 2020 was Brazil's Julia Gama while Peru's Janick Maceta was the second runner-up. Whereas India's Adline Castelino and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez became third runner-up and fourth runner-up, respectively.

In her final statement, Andrea Meza was asked to express her views on Beauty Standards. Her response was, "We live in a society that more and more is more advanced. As we have advanced as a society we've also advanced with stereotypes. Nowadays, beauty is the only way we look. For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirit but in our hearts and the way that we conduct ourselves. Never permit someone to tell you that you're not valuable."

IMAGE: ADLINE CASTELINO'S INSTAGRAM