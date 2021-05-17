Miss Universe 2020 Myanmar Contestant Holds 'Pray For Myanmar' Placard At The Pageant

On Sunday, May 16, Thuzar Wint Lwin the Myanmar contestant for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant took the stage and used the platform to urge the world to speak out against the military junta and voiced her opposition to the military coup which seized power in February 2021 after overthrowing and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and is responsible for killing hundreds of opponents since then.

Myanmar contestant at Miss Universe Pageant pleads "our people are dying"

According to Malay Mail, Thuzar Wint Lwin who appeared in the Miss Universe 2020 finals at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida said in a video message that her people are dying and being shot by the military every day. She urged everyone to speak about Myanmar and said that as Miss Universe Myanmar she has been speaking out against the coup as much as she can ever since the coup gained power in the country.

For the unversed, ever since the military coup came into power in Myanmar, at least 790 people have been killed by security forces according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. Over 5,000 people have been arrested, with some 4,000 still detained and Myanmar celebrities, actors, social media influencers and sportspeople have been using their platforms to voice out their opposition against the same.

A look at Miss Universe 2020 winner

Thuzar Wint Lwin did not progress to the last round of the competition but won the award for Best National costume. When she walked on the stage wearing her national costume she held up a placard that read "Pray for Myanmar".

The 69th Miss Universe title was won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza who was crowned by Zozibini Tunzi the former Miss Universe 2019. Meanwhile, the first runner-up is Brazil's Julia Gama and Peru's Janick Maceta is the second runner-up. On the other hand, Miss Universe India contestant Adline Castelino finished as the third runner up and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez became the fourth runner-up.

The Miss Universe 2020 was delayed by a year owing to the pandemic which made former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi not only the first black woman from South Africa to win the Miss Universe crown but also the longest-reigning Miss Universe in the history of the competition

IMAGE: THUZAR WINT LWIN'S INSTAGRAM