Miss Universe 2020 Top 5 Contestants: From Andrea Meza To Julia Gama, Know All About Them

Mexico's Andrea Meza becomes the 69th Miss Universe. Miss Universe winner, Andrea bested 73 Miss Universe 2020 entries in the 69th edition of the beauty pageant that was held on May 16, Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Miss Universe 2020's other top five contestants included Brazil's Julia Gama, Peru's Janick Maceta, India's Adline Castelino and Dominican Republic's Kimberly Perez. Here's more about them.

Andrea Meza

Andrea Meza represented Mexico and won the crown of 69th Miss Universe. She is a software engineer and model. The Miss Universe 2020 winner Andrea is quite vocal about gender disparities and gender violence, reveals her social media. She also made some hard-hitting statements during the pageant. Meza is a software engineer graduate from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua.

Julia Gama

Julia Gama became the first runner up as she represented Brazil at 69th Miss Universe. She is a 26-year-old model who has completed her studies up to the third year of her Chemical Engineering degree at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul. Julia quit and decided to give attention to her artistic skills. She had already won the title of Miss Brasil Mundo 2014.

Janick Maceta

Janick Maceta aka Janick Maceta del Castillo is an Audio Engineer, Music Producer, Social Activist and Model. She also runs an NGO called Little Heroes Peru that was created in favour of children who are or have been victims of sexual violence. Janick is also a co-founder of the Record Label Top of New York. She became the second runner up of Miss Universe 2020.

Adline Quadros

Miss Universe India, Adline Castelino ranked as the third runner-up for the 69th Miss Universe. She is a 22-year-old contestant that hails from Kuwait and was born to Manglorean Catholic parents. The 22-year-old stunner won the title of LIVA Miss Diva 2020. During her final statement, Adline spoke about 'free speech and right to protest'. She spoke about women protesting for their rights.

Kimberly Perez

Kimberly Perez represented the Dominican Republic. She became the fourth runner up. During her final statement, Kimberly spoke about poverty during the pandemic.

