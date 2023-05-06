Miss Universe Australia Finalist Sienna Wier Dies At 23 After Horse Riding Accident

In a devastating turn of events, Sienna Weir, a finalist in the Miss Universe Australia pageant, passed away at the tender age of 23. The young beauty queen's life was tragically cut short after she was involved in a horse riding accident that occurred on April 2 at the Windsor Polo Grounds in Sydney. Sienna was immediately rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she battled for several weeks on life support before succumbing to her injuries.

Sienna's passion

Sienna Weir achieved a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University. She possessed a passion for show jumping since she was three years old. Sienna's family expressed their bewilderment at her passion, but it had become an integral part of her life. She dedicated herself to training and competing, often traveling to rural Sydney multiple times a week to pursue her equestrian endeavors.

Family, friends remember Sienna

Following the news of Sienna's untimely demise, the Australian photography community mourned the loss of a beloved colleague and friend. Chris Dwyer, a photographer who had collaborated with Sienna on numerous occasions, took to social media to express his grief. Posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, he described Sienna as one of the kindest souls in the world, illuminating any room she entered. He reminisced about her vibrant presence and how her absence had cast a shadow on the world. Dwyer's emotional tribute ended with a hopeful wish that Sienna would continue being the mischievous and beloved soul she had always been.

Sienna Weir's passing serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the unpredictability of accidents. Her untimely departure leaves a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the Australian pageant community. As they come to terms with this tragic loss, they find solace in cherished memories of a young woman who was dedicated to her passions and radiated kindness to all she encountered.