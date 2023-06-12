Miss World 2023: Meet Sini Shetty, The Title Contender From India

After 27 years, renowned international beauty contest Miss World is returning to India. Sini Shetty will represent the country at the global stage and what makes it special is that India will be hosting the competition. The exact dates of the 71st Miss World competition, to be held in India, are yet to be finalised. Karoline Bielawska from Poland, the reigning Miss World, will pass on her crown to this year’s winner.

Ahead of the pageant, there has been curiosity rising around the participant from India, Sini Shetty, the 21-year-old model set to make India proud and who has her eyes on the Miss World 2023 title.

Who is Sini Shetty?

(Sini Shetty won the title of Femina Miss India 2022 | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram)

Hailing from Karnataka, Sini Shetty was born in Maximum City, Mumbai. Along with winning the Femina Miss India 2022 title, she also secured the Miss Talent prize in the sub-competitions. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Despite her academic excellence and pursuits, Sini's passion for dance remained a significant part of her life.

She began her journey in the world of dance at the age of 4, specialising in the classical Indian dance form Bharatanatyam. By the age of 14, she had already completed her first theatrical production, known as Arangetram.

Sini Shetty: Inspiring youth to embrace life as it comes

(Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty believes life is all about breathtaking moments that make us feel alive | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram)

Sini Shetty’s outlook in life is both inspiring and profound. She shared that life is not just about the moments we spend living, but it is about the breathtaking moments that truly make us feel alive. She has encouraged everyone, especially the youth of the nation, to believe in themselves and seize every opportunity that comes their way.

Sini’s primary aim as Miss India was to present the true value of country to her fellow contestants from around the world. She is thrilled to welcome other beauty queens to her homeland and showcase the diversity and essence of India.

Sini Shetty’s passion project: Aashayein - Empowering children through education

(Sini Shetty's social cause is all about Empowering Children through Education | Image: Sini Shetty / Instagram)

Miss India Sini Shetty is actively working on her social cause, Beauty With A Purpose (BWAP), with her project Aashayein. It aims to emphasise the importance of education. Sini took to Instagram to announce her passion project, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

As someone who has valued education, skill development, financial literacy and independence throughout her life, Sini said she believed in these aspects that have shaped her identity. Sini’s project is driven by the desire to empower every child and make a positive impact in their lives. She hopes to garner support for her journey and turn her project into a resounding success.

Who inspires Sini Shetty?

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, had a profound impact on Sini Shetty's career as a beauty queen. Sini recalled a quote by Priyanka that resonated with her throughout her journey- ‘Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling’. These powerful words have inspired Sini to dream big and break barriers in pursuit of her goals.

As Sini Shetty prepares to compete on the international stage, she embodies the spirit of a confident and empowered young woman. With her talents, intelligence and grace, she is determined to make India proud at the Miss World 2023 pageant. Her journey is a testament to the endless possibilities that await those who believe in themselves and dare to chase their dreams.