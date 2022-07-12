Model Spends $120 K To Detransition Herself After 40 Surgeries To Look Like Kim Kardashian

Fans imitating their favourite stars and trying to strike an uncanny resemblance is something that has been stealing the limelight for a long time. After an Iranian girl who underwent a lot of surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie, another bizarre case has left the fans shocked.

In a new incident, a former Versace Model Jennifer Pamplona, who spent almost $600K on procedures to transform herself into beauty mogul Kim Kardashian’s lookalike, has now paid $120K to "detransition" back to her former appearance. As per reports by New York Post, the 29-year-old model had to undergo approximately 40 cosmetic operations over a 12-year period in an effort to look like the celebrity, but she eventually realised that her pleasure was only at the surface level.

Model spends millions to look like Kim Kardashian

Jennifer told Caters that people would eventually address her as the SKIMS founder. "People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognized because I looked like a Kardashian.", she said. The Versace model had first undergone the knife in 2010 when she was 17. At the time, Kardashian was just becoming a household name. After her first surgery, Pamplona quickly became addicted to operations that would make her look like the newly-minted Hollywood A-lister.

As per the New York Post, she then underwent more than 40 procedures, where three were rhinoplasties and eight operations on her bottom, including butt implants and fat injections, to emulate Kardashian’s supersized booty. Her sudden transformation into Kardashian’s doppelgänger quickly helped her taste fame and garner International acclamation. However, soon, the happiness faded. “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” Pamplona admitted. “It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”, she further said.

After years of feeling low over her looks, the model decided to go back to her normal looks as she started to suffer from body dysmorphia. She later tracked down a doctor in Istanbul who said he could help her revert to her original appearance.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/jenniferpamplona