Model Wears Flames On Paris Fashion Week Runway, Video Of Dramatic Entry Goes Viral

It's every designer and fashion model's dream to have an unconventional walk on the ramp which surprises people. And what better than Paris Fashion Week to witness the eccentric presentations. Recently, a model set herself ablaze and made a dramatic entry on the runway.

Dressed in an all-black ensemble including a hoodie, pants and boots, the model walked in flames among audience at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023. She was properly covered and hid her face behind a mask. Soon after, a video of the same was deopped on social media and started doing rounds on the internet

Watch the video here:

Netizen's reaction to the viral video

As soon as netizens came across the video, they went bonkers with the model's look. Everyone was surprised and had weird reactions to share for her in the comments. One user wrote, "I don’t think it is a good idea. As a model it is too dangerous", the other one said, "This fit is fire".

Meanwhile, people accused her of copying the idea from Kanya West. "Ye did it first", said a user.

When others walked the ramp in flames

This is not the first time such an incident has happened at a fashion event. Earlier also, many celebrities and models have walked the runway englufed in flames. One of the popular names is Akshay Kumar who did it in 2019. He had shared a tweet saying, "Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginnin"

Take a look at the tweet here:

Literally, all fired up for my association with @PrimeVideoIN’s THE END (working title). Trust me, this is only the beginning 😉@JSalke @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/BL2PS4iJPQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

The actor was present at an event of Amazon Prime Video where he made a dramatic entry on the ramp.

More on Paris Fashion Week 2023

Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Womenswear has started from February 27 and will go on till March 7, 2023.