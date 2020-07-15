Monsoon Hair Fall Woes? Here Are Some Hair Care Tips For The Rainy Season

The monsoon season is one of those times when people need to up their hair care game. This is because one is more prone to lose a lot of hair during this season. There is excessive humidity in the atmosphere during the monsoon season which makes our scalp oily. This makes people wash their hair more often than usual.

Too many head baths most often result in excessive hair fall. Don’t worry if you’re experiencing hair fall in monsoon, as here is a list of monsoon hair care tips that will help you to prevent hair fall.

Hair care in monsoon:

Here are some hair care tips shared by celebrity nutritionist Luke Couthino on his blog:

Add 4-5 drops of rosemary oil to a container and 2-3 drops of coconut or sesame oil to it. Apply some patches of the mixture to your scalp.

Mix fresh garlic juice with raw honey and apply it to your scalp. Keep the mixture for one hour before taking a head bath.

Make sure to include Omega 3 supplements in your diet.

Make sure to include iron and zinc-rich foods in your diet.

Eat pre and probiotics.

Ensure no bloating, acidity or constipation.

Apply a mixture of onion juice and honey to your scalp.

Make sure to consume foods rich in Vitamin E, A, B12.

Massage your scalp with a mixture of dried curry leafy powder and coconut oil.

Make sure to include sufficient protein-rich foods in your diet.

However, it is extremely necessary to pair these suggestions with:

A healthy diet

Regular workout

Enough rest

Stress Management

Further, the above tips need to be practised only after considering your personal doctor. Further, precautions need to be taken if you have any allergies. Several medical tests can also help to identify the root cause of hair loss. Some of the medical tests include:

D3

B12

Thyroid (TSH, t3, t4, anti-TPO and ATG)

Liver profile

Kidney profile

Lipids

CRP

CBC

Iron and Haemoglobin

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock