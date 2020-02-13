Cosplay Costumes From Around The World That Are Ideal For Your Next Party

Cosplay allows movies, TV shows, and comic book enthusiasts to live a day as their favourite characters. Plenty of time, effort, and dedication go into creating lifelike and realistic costumes that cosplayers can wear to their favourite events. This mode of self-expression has become so intrinsic to popular culture that nowadays, cosplaying is also recognised as a profession. For anyone who wishes to follow in the footsteps of several other cosplayers before them, here are five popular costume ideas that are bound to be successful.

5 of the best cosplay costumes ideas

1. Thanos

Following the popularity of the two Infinity Wars Movies, the purple villain Thanos has become the subject of interest for many cosplayers. It is not easy to recreate Thanos's appearance- not only on account of the sheer magnitude of the Mad Titan but also because of the intricate Infinity Gauntlet he wears. However, cosplayers have persevered and gotten his appearance down pat.

2. Iron Man

A beloved character of the Marvel Universe, Iron Man’s heroism in the last Avengers movie, has made many fans want to emulate their favourite superhero. Also, Iron Man’s many gadgets and costumes, along with his quirky personality, make him an interesting choice for cosplay.

3. Wonder Woman

A girl would love to be Wonder Woman in a cosplay costume. Truly, this character has emerged as the feminine symbol of strength and power. With her Amazonian armour and her characteristic whip, she is one lady who everybody wants to be.

4. Dumbledore

The Harry Potter franchise may have seen its end, but the character of Dumbledore will remain immortal. The old man in a wizard's hat and flowy robes, spouting wisdom and glancing over his half-moon spectacles, is truly an absolutely legendary character.

That being said, the recent character of young Dumbledore, as popularised by Jude Law in the Fantastic Beasts series, is also being adopted by cosplayers. Although young Dumbledore looks quite dapper in a tailored three-piece suit, he is quite different from the old Dumbledore in terms of appearance. Still, he retains Dumbledore's original charm and is quite deeply loved by cosplayers.

Cosplay Costumes that many Indians prefer over the rest

5. Mystique

Another femme fatale, Mystique, is one of the most iconic characters of the X-men series. A shapeshifter, Mystique has the ability to slip into any form, yet her original blue form is the one that has captured the maximum attention. Her scales, yellow eyes, and fiery slicked-back red hair are points that have been emulated by every cosplayer in the world. However, one of the most iconic things when it comes to Mystique is her gait and her confidence, which a lot of cosplayers practice to get right.

Take your passion for your favourite superheroes to the next level with any of the above cosplay costumes. Participate in cosplays and experience what it feels like to be in the character of your superhero. There are many more similar cosplay costume ideas that you can explore.

(Reference: https://www.boredpanda.com/best-cosplay-san-diego-comic-con-2018/?)

(Image courtesy: Canva)