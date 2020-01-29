Quirkiest Things Showcased At Paris Couture Week 2020 That You Must Check Out

Right after celebrating New Year, the fashion industry gathers to celebrate art and design. The season initiates with the Haute Couture Fashion Week and this year has been spectacular. From OTT outfits to flowy gowns, this season was everything people expected it to be. The fashion houses seem to have taken the fashion industry by storm by making a statement with almost every outfit.

The Couture week is evolving with new fabrics, designs. The collections and designs simply cannot be replicated. Take a look at the most quirky things at Paris Couture Week:

Valentino has never failed to impress the audience to create some of the quirkiest attires in the world. While they have been setting trends, this pink feathered high neck gown is definitely one of its kind. Take a look.

Many people like OTT nail arts and accessories. But Schiaparelli seems to have taken it notch a little higher with the unique collection this season. Their eyepieces are very strange and unfeasible.

Other quirky things showcased at the Paris Couture week 2020

Image Coutesy: Instagram - schiaparelli / vogueparis