The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Quirkiest Things Showcased At Paris Couture Week 2020 That You Must Check Out

Fashion

Paris Couture Week 2020 has been extremely extravagant with designers exhibiting OTT creations. Here are the quirky things you must check out

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paris Couture Week

Right after celebrating New Year, the fashion industry gathers to celebrate art and design. The season initiates with the Haute Couture Fashion Week and this year has been spectacular. From OTT outfits to flowy gowns, this season was everything people expected it to be. The fashion houses seem to have taken the fashion industry by storm by making a statement with almost every outfit.

The Couture week is evolving with new fabrics, designs. The collections and designs simply cannot be replicated. Take a look at the most quirky things at Paris Couture Week:

ALSO READ | Rahul Mishra Becomes The First Indian Designer At Haute Couture Week In Paris

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week: List Of Best-dressed Celebrities From The Night

Check out the most quirky things showcased at Paris Couture Week

Valentino has never failed to impress the audience to create some of the quirkiest attires in the world. While they have been setting trends, this pink feathered high neck gown is definitely one of its kind. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on

 

Many people like OTT nail arts and accessories. But Schiaparelli seems to have taken it notch a little higher with the unique collection this season. Their eyepieces are very strange and unfeasible.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli) on

 

Other quirky things showcased at the Paris Couture week 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vogue Paris (@vogueparis) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by cfda (@cfda) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Fashion Week (@parisfashionweek) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SURFACE (@surfacemag) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IndiLuxe (@indiluxe3) on

ALSO READ | Paris Fashion Week: Top Three Celebrity Hairdos From The Event

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Best Outfits From The Paris Fashion Week You Must See!

Image Coutesy: Instagram - schiaparelli / vogueparis

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA