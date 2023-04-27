Mumbai Meri Jaan - The Latest Couture Collection By Kamal Sood

Kamal Sood has truly established herself as a distinguished designer, renowned for her exceptional ability to incorporate elements from India's rich heritage and culture into her designs. With an unwavering focus on transforming traditional textiles into stunning outfits that embody modern-day style, Kamal Sood's latest 2023 collection, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', is yet another testament to her remarkable talent. It goes without saying that this collection is nothing short of breathtaking, a true reflection of the designer artistic vision.

Featuring luxurious fabrics, each adorned with intricate embroideries and tailored with exquisite cuts, all available in a stunning array of colors to suit any setting. This collection is an absolute must-have for the discerning millennial woman who demands nothing but the best. Kamal's collection was a labor of love, born out of her desire to capture the essence of the vibrant city of Bombay.

Traveling all the way from Canada, she ventured into the city's iconic streets to capture its beauty. Her collection holds a special place in her heart as it is inspired by her personal narrative. "Shooting in Mumbai was an exhilarating experience! The city welcomed me with open arms, and I felt right at home. I am overjoyed with the stunning outcome of my project". Sharing her experience with us, “it's remarkable to see the overwhelming response pouring in from all corners of the world within just a few days since the launch! The outpouring of love from India, in particular, has been truly heartening. I've received an overwhelming number of delightful messages and comments on my Instagram account, and the response has been absolutely incredible. It's a testament to the success of this collection, and it's incredibly gratifying to know that all the hard work and countless sleepless nights have truly paid off!'

Kamal's personal style is truly unique, and it's evident in every one of her designs. As a true trendsetter, she recognized the need for fresh and innovative fashion options, particularly in Vancouver BC, where bridal wear dominates the market. Kamal's journey began with her own struggle to find stylish yet versatile outfits that could make a statement at any event. Her decision to create her own clothing line was motivated by a desire to cater to women like herself, who craved clothing that was both distinctive and practical. As Kamal's business continues to grow, she remains dedicated to empowering women with her bold and beautiful designs.

Kamal's passion for establishing her own brand was ignited from a young age as she delved into the world of design. She aspired to develop a label that catered to women who craved elegant and timeless attire, pieces that could be cherished for years to come. Her vision extended beyond creating just another item in one's wardrobe; Kamal sought to craft heirloom pieces that could be passed down through generations, maintaining their timeless appeal and versatility.

Inspired by the longevity of her mother's cherished garments, Kamal aimed to evoke the same sentiment through her creations, offering every woman the opportunity to relish in the same experience. When asked about her future aspirations, she expressed her excitement and gratitude for the success of her collection, stating that it has been both fulfilling and fruitful. She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to craft more of these one-of- a-kind pieces, with the ultimate goal of establishing a storefront in India. With the positive momentum she's experiencing, she remains optimistic that her dream will soon become a reality. Kamal Sood is breaking barriers one collection at a time and we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next!