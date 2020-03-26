Must-try Tips To Revamp Your Floral Dress Style This Summer Season

It is that time of the year for the fashion-forward people to wear colours, prints, and dresses. Summer invites one to experiment with floral dresses and patterns. The creative ones will know that summer dresses do not have to be limited to a frock or a plain dress, but you can definitely experiment with length, design and styles. Here is a guide to wear summer dresses in vogue style and types.

How to wear a floral dress?

A floral dress does not have to be limited to a frock. You can wear a body con sheer style, taking fashion tips from Bhumi Pednekar. Style it with a bustier bra top and a contrast sheer top. A good summer floral dress is all about inviting colours in your wardrobe.

Summer brings prints and colours. Wear a vintage style co-ord set with a cape. Match them with similar accessories. Bring the loud in your personality out. Floral dresses in summers can also mean wide-legged pants, big capes and more.

Deepika Padukone is giving another style tip with a chic denim pant. It is embellished with multicoloured flowers. Pair it with nothing but a T-back to keep the floral dress sense vibe simple.

If you are an Indian dresses enthusiast and wish to wear something in similar lines, then Katrina Kaif’s this next lehenga choli is the best choice for you. Match it with your favourite pair of earrings. This style of Indian summer floral dress is just the choice for you.

Going out for a brunch with friends, this Kareena Kapoor Khan inspired Summer floral dress with odd prints is just the pick. The collared shirt top is a mod style choice as a floral dress in summers. Wear this with simple strapped sandals and minimum make-up.

Ahana Khumra’s floral dress with tulle take and halter neck is something you can wear for an evening party. This is easy to style with matching plumps and minimal make-up. Keep the hair up and let the neck do the talking.

One can also wear a pantsuit floral dress style for the summer. Pair it with a lighter shade of shirt of a bustier top. This style is suited for the office as a floral dress in summers is the best choice. Pair it with boots and statement earrings.

Promo Image Credits: Devki Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Tanya Ghavri Instagram