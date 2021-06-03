Last Updated:

'My Mom Will Make It For Rs 100': Netizens React To Gucci Selling Rs 2.55-lakh 'kurta'

Netizens reacted to Gucci selling a Rs 2.55-lakh 'kurta' with some hilarious reactions and expressing surprise at the price and the 'inspiration.'

Written By
Joel Kurian
Gucci Indian kurta, Gucci

Image: Gucci


Are you ready to splurge Rs 2.55 lakh on a ‘kurta’ if it comes with a tag like Gucci? Netizens had interesting reactions over the Italian fashion giant selling kaftans resembling the common kurta for six-figures. Right from expressing surprise over the ‘desi inspiration’ to stating that they would not give a penny more than a few hundreds, the product sparked reactions galore.

Netizens react to Gucci’s Rs 2.55 lakh-‘kurta’

Gucci’s dress is a cream-coloured long outfit with a floral print on the front and to the bottom of the sleeves. The company advertised it as a ‘floral embroidery organic linen, kaftan’ and costed $3500 (Approximately Rs 2.55 lakh).

On the website, its description read, "Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces define a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist."

READ | Riverdale's Mark Consuelos pens sweet Instagram post on son Michael's birthday

A netizen shared it on Twitter and wrote that a ‘kurta’ was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh, and that one could get it for Rs 500.

Some netizens wrote that it was wrong to call it a kaftan, and even as kurta, it didn’t even ‘look good.’ Many quipped that they could get it at local markets for much lesser than Rs 500. Rs 150 was a common rate many fixed, with some sharing Manoj Joshi’s popular meme too on the amount. Few felt that their mothers and grandmothers could make the same product for as less as Rs 100.

READ | Lady Gaga wraps up shoot for her upcoming biographical crime movie 'House of Gucci'

One, however, defended the product and stated that instead of ridiculing them, one should learn branding from them. The person stated that instead of selling for Rs 500, Indians could command prices to the tune of $500 after branding.

READ | Lady Gaga flaunts her tattoo on coffee run in LA after wrapping up 'House of Gucci'

 

READ | Salma Hayek compliments Lady Gaga's commitment on the sets of 'House of Gucci'
First Published:
COMMENT