'My Mom Will Make It For Rs 100': Netizens React To Gucci Selling Rs 2.55-lakh 'kurta'

Are you ready to splurge Rs 2.55 lakh on a ‘kurta’ if it comes with a tag like Gucci? Netizens had interesting reactions over the Italian fashion giant selling kaftans resembling the common kurta for six-figures. Right from expressing surprise over the ‘desi inspiration’ to stating that they would not give a penny more than a few hundreds, the product sparked reactions galore.

Gucci’s dress is a cream-coloured long outfit with a floral print on the front and to the bottom of the sleeves. The company advertised it as a ‘floral embroidery organic linen, kaftan’ and costed $3500 (Approximately Rs 2.55 lakh).

On the website, its description read, "Crafted from organic linen, this kaftan is enriched with floral embroidery and self-tile tassels. First introduced as part of Gucci’s 1996 collection, the kaftan continues to be an integral part of the House aesthetic while evolving in new materials and modern details. Unexpected layering with tracksuit pieces define a whole new way to interpret the garment, giving it a surprising twist."

A netizen shared it on Twitter and wrote that a ‘kurta’ was being sold for Rs 2.5 lakh, and that one could get it for Rs 500.

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

Some netizens wrote that it was wrong to call it a kaftan, and even as kurta, it didn’t even ‘look good.’ Many quipped that they could get it at local markets for much lesser than Rs 500. Rs 150 was a common rate many fixed, with some sharing Manoj Joshi’s popular meme too on the amount. Few felt that their mothers and grandmothers could make the same product for as less as Rs 100.

First of all this is a kurta not kaftan, secondly, I can buy 2 like this under 500 bucks. I know "it's a brand thing" but this is extremely absurd — Riu 🌘 (@darklesbaby) June 2, 2021

Lol, that's what. My granny can make even better designs. And the plain kurta can only be brought at 200 or something. — Ahona⁷♡🥞🧈 (@ladychim19) June 2, 2021

Meri ma ise ₹100 me sila dengi🤦🤦 — 🖤 (@DIRECTI37483063) June 2, 2021

lol my mom can make this at home — radhika⁷ ❄️ 0x1 (@mygzcypher) June 2, 2021

i am not giving even 1 rupee extra than 150 for this — 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗷 // 𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 (@__chandniii__) June 2, 2021

not like this is very beautiful or some exquisite work of art ke iske liye itne paise kharch karde 🙂 — 𝙠𝙞𝙖ˎˊ (@diljaaaniye) June 1, 2021

500 bhe jyada 250 mein sarjoni mein mill jaye bargain karo toh 200 mein bhe dede — Pari ♡ (@Sidkidarling) June 2, 2021

market m 200 tak mil jaayega



But it's not even pretty ji m kharidu ise😪 — Shreya (@Shreya_is__here) June 2, 2021

One, however, defended the product and stated that instead of ridiculing them, one should learn branding from them. The person stated that instead of selling for Rs 500, Indians could command prices to the tune of $500 after branding.