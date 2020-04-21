Nail Care Routine Incomplete Without Cuticle Oil, Here's How You Can Make It At Home

During the Coronavirus lockdown, visiting salons seems like a distant dream. But at this time, you can make the most out of this lockdown by investing this time in self-care. Since the spas and parlous are closed the only option left is DIY manicure and pedicures for filling nails. For this, one of the most required things is the cuticle oil that is used in the salons. The cuticle oil will help you get rid of painful hangnails and make sure you are left with smooth and silky hands.

Also Read: Salon Style Nails Can Be Achieved By Following These Steps During The Lockdown

Also Read: Karanvir Bohra Wears Nail Polish, Tells Kareena, Deepika, Alia And Others To 'beware'

The salon-like cuticle oil can be made at home with minimum ingredients. Cuticle oil is just the combination of various essential oils containing anti-inflammatory properties. These ingredients will provide your nails with the care that is required.

Ingredients required for DIY cuticle oil

Empty nail polish bottle

Almond oil

Lavender essential oil

Rose essential oil

How to make Cuticle oil?

Using a small funnel pour a spoon full of almond oil in an empty nail polish bottle. To this, add 4 drops of lavender essential oil and 4 drops of rose essential oil. Close the bottle and shake it well so that the oils are combined well. Store this DIY cuticle oil in a cool place.

How and when to use this DIY cuticle oil?

You can use this cuticle oil every time you paint your nails. This cuticle oil can be used to coat your nails. You can also use the cuticle oil as a part of your weekly nail care routine. Using this oil will help you to avoid painful hangnails. You can use this oil once in every 15 days.

After applying your nail polish, leave it for drying. Once it has dried, use the cuticle oil and swipe it in a U shape around your cuticles. Let it sit for about 2 minutes and then massage it gently on your cuticles using your fingers.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Glimpse Of Her Shiny Nail Art, Here's How You Can Do It At Home

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Obsession For Nail Art Is Evident From These Pictures, Take A Look