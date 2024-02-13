Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

New York Fashion Week: Collina Strada, Area, Jason Wu Make Headlines At The Glamourous Extravaganza

The New York Fashion Week has given us many talking points, and some of them have made it to this glamourous highlight.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
NYFW Highlights
NYFW Highlights | Image:Instagram - fashionweek
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New York Fashion Week has, as usual, turned out to be a glamorous event. Although the star-studded Super Bowl took some sheen away from the fashion event, there have been iconic moments that have made heads turn. From Area’s show, which left us wide-eyed (quite literally!) to Collina Strada, that made a statement in terms of diversity. Let us look at some moments that will make it to the major highlights list of NYFW.

Prabal Gurung’s cathartic collection

Inspired by a loss the designer faced back in his home country, the Nepalese fashion designer presented a collection with sculptured silhouettes, warm fabrics, and a melancholic touch. This collection on the first day set the tone for the fashion week.

Collina Strada’s diversity

Designer label Collina Strada, known for its unique design language and sustainability took diverse runways to another level. The label's creative director, Hillary Taymour paid tribute to female strength and named her collection ‘Stronger’. the awe-inspiring show had a pregnant model, a model with a baby in her arms, and transgender and physically disabled models.

Tommy Hilfiger’s comeback

In true showman style, the veteran designer took over the Oyster Bar in Grand Central for a New York-centric fashion show that marked his homecoming to the fashion capital of the USA. Singer John Batiste serenaded the audience, including Anna Wintour. Actress Sonam Kapoor also sat in the front row for the show.

Area

The brand, known for its quirky, unique and very individualistic style left us wide-eyed with the collection, which had big eyes as parts of the fashion collection. Black and white dominated the runway and the looks led to many viral social media posts on X. In sort, the collection sure grabbed some ‘eyeballs’.

Jason Wu

Reminding of a serene, peaceful night, Jason Wu’s collection was all about nocturnal beauty and the calm of the night. Dark colours and beautifully draped silhouettes were the talking points from the collection, which showed an evolution of the label as an eveningwear and sportswear brand.

