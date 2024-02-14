Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
February 14th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

New York Fashion Week: Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The Runway

Here are some defining trends that caught our attention from the star-studded, and fashionable runways of NYFW.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
NYFW Fashion trends
NYFW Fashion trends | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New York Fashion Week is one of the most glamorous time of the year, when reputed designers showcase their latest collection. The ongoing fashion extravaganza saw legendary designers, supermodels, and celebrities from around the world flock to New York. Here are some fashion trends that caught our attention from the star-studded runways of NYFW.

Personal stories inspire collections

Designers Prabal Gurung and Catherine Holstein of Khaite presented beautiful collections on the NYFW runway, that were inspired by their personal experiences. While Gurung was inspired by his personal loss in his home country Nepal and making the collection was cathartic to him, Khaite’s show was a tribute to the designer’s late mother, whose memory lives on through the collection’s otherworldly and timeless looks

Who run the world? Girls

Girls definitely ran away with the glory at NYFW. Disabled and pregnant models on the Collina Strada runway set a benchmark for diversity in fashion. The label's creative director, Hillary Taymour paid tribute to female strength and named her collection ‘Stronger’. Retrofete FW24 was also about showcasing ‘The Alpha Woman,’ who can be both professional and provocative. Carolina Herrera’s collection had floral tones with satin & silk textures to embody the sophisticated modern woman.

The eyes chico, they never lie

One collection, that we can be sure grabbed all the eyeballs was by Area. The unique collection was all about optometry, adding the quirky element of googly eyes and draping garments that took over the internet instantly.

Metallic mayhem

Metallic, well-tailored and structured outfits were seen on the super stylish The Blonds runways. From big hairstyles and gelled locks of hair to metallic shirts, co-ords, gowns, the collection screamed camp in the best way possible. The use of accessories extra big hoops and bangles made it a very exciting runway show.

Mob wife aesthetic

If there is one fashion trend that promises to be big in 2024, it is the mob wife aesthetic.  Designer Christian Cowan tapped into the aesthetic, saying “she’s not the wife, she’s the boss”. The show had elements that represented old-school glitz and glamour.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

