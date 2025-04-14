Nita Ambani Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Family, Flaunts Her Simple Look In Bandhani Suit

Nita Ambani is known for her fashion choices; whether it is a gala event or simply visiting a temple, she makes sure to grab attention. Speaking of which, she was recently snapped visiting the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with her mother, Purnima Dalal and sister Mamta Dalal. For her visit, she opted for a simple look in a pink Bandhani printed kurta. Several photos and videos are going viral on the internet that show her offering prayers at the temple.

Decoding Nita Ambani’s simple look

Nita Ambani wore a half-length-sleeved pink kurta featuring white bandhani patterns with a golden border on the dupatta. She paired the kurta with a matching Patiala salwar. She chose minimal accessories, diamond earrings and a ring, gold bangles, and ruby and sapphire kadhas. She tied her hair in a loose ponytail and sported a nude-makeup look with flushed cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes.

The Reliance Foundation chairperson was also gifted a statue of Sai Baba by the members of the temple.

Nita Ambani's fashion tales

Time and again, she keeps inspiring millions with her sophisticated fashion choices when it comes to attending a gala or a wedding. She is always decked up in outfits designed by Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani.

Earlier this year, she attended Donald Trump's private dinner ahead of his comeback to the Oval Office. For the occasion, she represented the Indian culture in a Kanchipuram temple-inspired saree. The saree features over 100 traditional motifs inspired by the temples of Kanchipuram. Woven by National Award-winning artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, the saree featured intricate designs like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolizing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (symbolizing divinity and immortality), and Sorgavasal-inspired patterns (celebrating India’s folklore).

To accentuate her look, she accessoried her saree with a 200-year-old Indian pendant – a parrot-shaped piece decorated with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls, made using the Kundan technique with red and green enamel.