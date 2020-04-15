Here Are Some Ideas Of No-heat DIY Curls That You Can Easily Achieve Overnight, Read Here

The Coronavirus lockdown is a good time to experiment with your makeup and hairstyles. During this time you can try out various new hairstyle ideas that you can totally pull off after the lockdown ends. For those who want to curl their hair without using any heat, here are some ideas on how you can perfectly curl your hair without damaging them.

Top 5 simple ways to get no-heat curls

Pin Curling method

Image source: Pinterest

For this method, you will have to divide your hair into sections of 3-inch each. Later you need to damp your hair a bit. After that, you need to brush your hair to get rid of any tangles. Once your hair is detangled you can start wrapping each section of your hair around your fingers.

Once you are have wrapped a section, secure it using a bobby pin. Once you repeat it with all the sections, you can spray some hair spray in your hair to secure your curls. Leave it overnight and remove the pins carefully the next morning. Once you have achieved your desired look, comb your hair if required to align the bends.

Braided waves

Image source: Pinterest

This is one of the simplest methods to achieve heatless curls. Just divide your hair into two sections. Braid both the sections of your hair. Spray some hairspray if needed and leave the braids overnight. Make sure the braids are tight and secure. The next morning carefully remove the hair elastic and gently comb your hair if needed.

Doughnut Bun

Image source: Pinterest

Gather your hair and tie it into a high ponytail. Apply some curl-enhancing mousse in your hair. Loop your hair into a doughnut and secure it with an elastic band. Leave your hair in a doughnut for a couple of hours or overnight. You can also tie a scarf if you plan to go outdoors with this doughnut bun. Uncoil the hair and gently remove your hair elastic to achieve the gorgeous waves look.

Twists

Image source: Pinterest

On freshly washed hair apply some curl-enhancing mousse and brush your hair evenly. Later section your hair into four parts. Take one section and start twisting your hair in one direction from root to tip and secure the section with an elastic band or pins. Do the same for all the sections. Leave it for a few hours and then after unwrapping your hair comb it if required.

Headband curls

Image source: Pinterest

Wear an elastic headband over your hair. Dampen your hair with some curl-enhancing mousse spray. Twist sections of your hair and tuck them into the headband. Leave it on for overnight and the next morning when your hair is completely dry, unwrap your hair for beautiful curls.

