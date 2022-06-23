Nora Fatehi's Midi Dress Worth Rs 65K Gets Shoutout From Designer Victoria Beckham

Be it bright hues, classic silhouettes or trending prints, actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi manages to ace various kinds of outfits with utmost grace. The beauty has cemented her reputation in the industry as a true fashion icon and her style is all about glitz and glamour. Every time the 30-year-old steps into the city, she instantly makes heads turn and is an inspiration to many of her followers.

The Canadian actor has a distinct and elegant taste when it comes to fashion and this was seen recently when she spiced up international fashion designer Victoria Beckham’s red-orange dress which cost around Rs 65,000. The latter was all praise for the Naach Meri Rani star.

Nora Fatehi stuns in designer Victoria Beckham's dress

Recently, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures in which she could be seen donning a bright red-orange midi dress which highlighted her fit physique well. The dress was from the popular singer-turned-fashion designer. The former Spice Girls artiste showered praises on the Bollywood star.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham reshared Fatehi's stunning images and wrote, "So stunning in VB Body @norafatehi! (sic)". She even commented with three heart emoticons under Nora's post. Have a look here:

In another photo wearing the dress, she used the caption, "U can pay for school, but u cant buy class…" while tagging Victoria Beckham.

The stylish outfit was created from compact knitwear fabric and its stretch and form-fitting silhouette stood out. Nora was styled by Aastha Sharma for the look while Florian Hurel chose a long braid haistyle for her. AMAMA jewels' shiny danglers and her makeup by Reshmaa Merchant were the other highlights of the look.

Nora Fatehi had earlier shared photos on her Instagram account and she captioned them, "No one on the corner has Swagga like us.."

On the professional front, after essaying a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj, Nora will next be seen in Thank God which will hit the theatres on October 24. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.