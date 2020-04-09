Oil Recipes For Beard That Are Quick And Easy For You To Try At Home

French beard or wolverine beard - every man has a different preference and style. Whether you’ve been sporting a full-grown beard for years or are just starting out with a stubble, you probably want your beard to look healthy and polished. Growing and maintaining a luxurious beard might look like a lot of work and time-consuming. So, to get this stress lowered, we have got you five oil recipes for the beard.

How to get a luxurious beard?

Creating your essential beard oils can help you meet your expectations. Beard oil can help style or tame scraggly beard hair, reduce beard dandruff, and moisturise the skin underneath the beard. Creating your essential beard oil gives you the choice of selecting your preferred essential oil and fragrance suiting your persona. Check out the homemade beard oils suggested by various lifestyle portals like Tools of Men, Healthline.

Sandalwood beard oil

Sandalwood essential oil is good for those having a sensitive skin type. It is excellent for oily, acne-prone skin. Sandalwood oils are useful for dandruff and dry skin. The blend of essential oils recipe will keep you smelling good all day long.



What to do:

Add 10 drops of lavender essential oil

Five drops of chamomile essential oil

Five drops of sandalwood essential oil

And one oz of light carrier oil such as grapeseed oil

Mix all the oils. When ready to use, spread a teaspoon amount of mixture on your palms and rub it over your beard and try smoothing it.

Sweet Almond oil

Almonds aren’t just good for your memory but have proven to be gentle for skin and hair. Sweet almond oil has light texture enriched with Vitamin E containing essential fatty acids that keep beards soft and give them a conditioned texture. You can use this oil recipe for beard once in a day.



What to do:

Add two tablespoons of sweet almond oil to the bottle

Add 12 drops of jojoba oil

And then, add ½ teaspoon of vitamin E to the bottle.

Place dropper on the bottle, shake well to blend.

Eucalyptus essential oil

Eucalyptus oils contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that lead to a boost in your beard growth. If your beard growth is slow this oil is a perfect match for your catch. The mixture of essential and common oil has many effective results. This oil recipe will help in productivity growth.

What to do:

Add 6 spoons of olive oil in the amber bottle.

Mix eucalyptus oil in the mixture

Shake the bottle and mix them well.

Apply this oil on your beard and massage it in and out. Let this stay for about 30 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. This will help in fast beard growth.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil, as we know helps hair grow longer, thicker and faster. It has a moisturising agent that results in providing your beard with proper health.



What to do:

Make a mixture of extra virgin coconut oil and add it to the amber bottle.

Use 10 drops of rosemary oil and mix it well with the coconut oil mix.

Massage this oil every night before you head to bed.

Wash it off the next morning. This process is very similar to oiling your hair overnight and also gives you similar results of having a good healthy beard.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil helps to improve the quality of your beard. It keeps it hydrated. Tea tree oil properties give good fragrance to your beard, which not only makes your beard look good but also smells good.

What to do:

Take two drops of eucalyptus oil and tea tree oil.

Mix sweet almond oil to it. Massage the mixture on your face and keep it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off after 10 minutes for better results.

Disclaimer: It is important to take your nutritionist/doctor's advice before following these steps.