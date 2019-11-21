The Debate
One-shoulder Dress: Get Style Tips From Celebrities Flaunting This Latest Trend

Fashion

One-shoulder dress is trending outfit right now; you can see many celebrities wearing one-shoulder outfits. Here are a few photos in which they slay the outfit

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
one-shoulder dress

Lately, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been seen flaunting off-shoulder outfits. One-shoulder dresses are the latest trend. The super sexy and cute off-shoulder dresses add glamour to your look and Bollywood celebrities have slayed in different types of off-shoulder outfits. To add a bit more of a glamour, just dab on a glitter on your collarbone, this will highlight the bone and give you a shiny, attractive look. Here are a few celebrities off-shoulder outfits to take inspiration from.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is known for her sharp acting skills and her superb outfit choices. The actress has become quite famous for her outfits and definitely looks magnificent, be, a saree, long dress, off-shoulder, etc. She posted a picture on Instagram, in which she looks stunning with a blush pink top. You can see her wearing a one-shoulder mini dress, with one puffy sleeve being teamed up.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is dressed in a yellow and black attire. She strikes a pose with her hair tied back into a bun. She complements her overall appearance with pink lips and light natural make up. 

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Unique Pantsuit Outfits That Will Never Go Out Of Style

alia

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone always slays in white coloured outfits. She looks stunning in her post, in which she is seen in a white gown by Ralph & Russo.

Read: Take Fasion Inspiration From Sidharth Malhotra's Gentleman Looks And Outfits

Read: Kusha Kapila: The Social Media Star's Best Beach Outfits From Her Vacations

Published:
