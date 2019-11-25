Oversized Jackets Are The Latest Styles To Try This Winter | Learn 4 Tips To Ace This Look

Extremely over-sized outwear seems to be one of the topmost trends today. There are different ways to rock it. Oversized jackets can be lightweight, comfortable and fashionable as well. All you have to do is style the look properly. Here are some ways to style oversized jackets-

Jacket with a mini dress

If you pair a mini-dress with an oversized denim jacket, you will create a trendy and casual look. A blue denim jacket, when combined with a white mini dress, always offers an elegant feel. Not only is it a great way to cover up when you move to air-conditioned spaces, but it also offers great relief during hot outdoors. You can remove the denim jacket and flaunt your look with just the mini dress.

Puffer jacket and leather pants

Winter season calls for a puffer jacket. These big, voluminous jackets are the warmest wear for winters. Slim fit jeans, t-shirt, and a black puffer is one of the best combinations to try out this winter. It looks classy, stylish and also keeps you warm. You can wear shoes or even heels to complete the look. Puffers are good for cold weather, rainy day, or even while snowing as it is waterproof. This is one of the best advantages of a puffer jacket.

High waist jeans, bralette and along a jacket

Wearing a bralette under a long oversized jacket is a fantastic option, which creates a bold fashion statement. This outfit always comes in the notice and is one of the trendy looks right now. This outfit goes well for evening occasions. Try for a look that involves a lace bralette, denim jacket, and a high waist jean. A Jacket helps in keeping you warm and bralette helps to keep up with the fashion. This outfit has it all.

Cotton twill jacket and jeans

Wear a black or a white coloured tee with a high waist slim fit jeans. Add red coloured twill jacket for a killer look. Long over-sized twill jackets are worn best with jeans and mini dress. Go for pointed heels and a sling bag to finish your look. Keep it simple and classy for an attractive look.

