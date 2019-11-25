The Debate
Pantsuit Styles : Get Tips From These Bollywood Divas To Slay A Pantsuit Like A Boss

Fashion

Pantsuit styles are one of those evergreen inspired fashion trends that will always be in fashion. Here are some different styles of Pant-suits from Bollywood:

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
pantsuit styles

Pant-suits are one of those evergreen inspired fashion trends that will always be in fashion. Pant-suits serve some empowering working-class girls and women to hit the fashion trend and rock it out in the market. This power suit style is all back in the trend in full force now. These Pant-suits seems to be worn by many Bollywood actors nowadays who ooze different style statement of a lady boss. Here are some different style ideas of Pant-suits that you can try out and slay as your fashion statements-

Also read | Bollywood Celebrities Seem To Be Rocking The Pantsuit Trend

Have a look at some different ideas and styles of Pant-suits from these Bollywood Divas to try out:

1. Deepika Padukone

Purple colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 Olive green colour check pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Ups Her Style Game With A Nude-shaded Pantsuit Outfit

2. Kareena Kapoor

Brown colour Pant-suit with black inner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

3. Priyanka Chopra

Cream colour lining Pant-suit with dark brown high-neck inner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

4. Parineeti Chopra

Red colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Also read | Parineeti Chopra: Four Times The Actor Slayed In Her Pantsuit Look

5. Kiara Advani

Red wine colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

6. Rakul Singh Preet

Sparkly gold colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

7. Malaika Arora

Neon green colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

8. Sonam Kapoor

Red colour Pant-suit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Outside Her Pilates Classes In Mumbai

Published:
