Paris Fashion Week 2023: Assamese Designer Sanjukta Dutta Showcases Her Collection

Sanjukta Dutta showcased her new collection CHIKI-MIKI at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. She was the first Assamese woman designer to exhibit her collection at the Lakme Fashion Week as well. Her new designs celebrated several lively colours and festive moods of the spring season, which perfectly blended with the designer's want to represent women in a beautiful way during special moments.

CHIKI-MIKI means bright and sparkling and the designer herself is well-known for her collection of golden threads, that is the Muga Silk, which is found only in Assam. Now, taking a look at her collection, she brings a fresh blend of colors and all of her silk attires have been handmade with a rigorous effort of 25 days. Also, her couture continued to celebrate the handloom of India and ensured that women from all walks of life look elegant.

Take a look at her collection below.

Designer Sanjukta Dutta on showcashing her collection at PFW

Talking about her collection, Sanjukta Dutta said, "Sometimes GOD gifts are far beyond our wildest dreams. I and my artisans feel so fortunate to be blessed by the universe to get such wonderful opportunities to see the Assam Handloom making its special place on the global map, as it’s rare that you see a regional drape / fashion reaching a global platform."

Debashis Chakraborty, First Secretary, Indian Embassy of India, France, and Principality of Monaco was there at the fashion show to support the designer and said, "At Paris Fashion Week, we saw a lot of incredible fashion. But what made a lasting impression on me was the work done by Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta. Indian fashion mostly speaks about two things: simplicity & opulence and its handwoven fabrics and she has portrayed just that through her designs at Paris Fashion Week."

He further added, "She has beautifully woven women empowerment into her designs by showcasing prints of Indian goddesses which is very unique and quintessential to our society as an honor to the women. Sanjukta has done a fabulous work by infusing the traditional culture in a modern style with great colours & prints and the right use of colour especially red. Sanjukta Dutta has truly brought Indian fashion to the world: by infusing it with cutting-edge design and making sure that it was always true to its roots. I hope more designers Like Sanjukta make a traditionally fashionable mark on the global map."

Nevertheless, Sanjukta's detailed designs were mesmerising and the certain texture added by her to each of the ensembles made the collection more appealing and unique.