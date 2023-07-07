Last Updated:

Paris Fashion Week: Gaurav Gupta Designs Takes Inspiration From Vedic Philosophy

Gaurav Gupta showcased his collection on Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. It is named after Hiranyagarbham, a source of the creation of the universe.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Negi
Gaurav Gupta
1/8
Image: Twitter

Gaurav Gupta showcased his collection on Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. It is named after Hiranyagarbham, which according to Vedic philosophy is the source of the creation of universe.

Gaurav Gupta
2/8
Image: Twitter

Each appearance of Hiranyagarbha was reflected in his design's curves and flourishes, and more literally in the golden thread utilised throughout. 

Gaurav Gupta
3/8
Image: Twitter

The colour scheme was modest, consisting only of rich green, eggshell, deep brown, lime, and white. Equally minimal were the accessories. The clothings were the main subject of the show. 

Gaurav Gupta
4/8
Image: Twitter

The collection maintains the sculptural, voluminous, dramatic look that Gupta has developed over the years while also reflecting aspects of the universe.

Gaurav Gupta
5/8
Image: Twitter

Models were spotted wearing ruffled stoles with dresses, bejewelled hooded tops paired with embroidered skirts. 

Gaurav Gupta
6/8
Image: Twitter

The drapery and shapes evoke the rings surrounding a planet or ornaments that mimic astrophysical dust.

Gaurav Gupta
7/8
Image: Twitter

The front row guests included Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta couture. 

Gaurav Gupta
8/8
Image: Twitter

Fan Bingbing also showed up in designer's exclusive design. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Vietnam emerges as top tourist destination, expects over 10 million foreign visitors

Vietnam emerges as top tourist destination, expects over 10 million foreign visitors
Rahul Mishra keeps India centerstage through his designs at Paris Fashion Week

Rahul Mishra keeps India centerstage through his designs at Paris Fashion Week