Paris Fashion Week: Gaurav Gupta Designs Takes Inspiration From Vedic Philosophy

Gaurav Gupta showcased his collection on Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday. It is named after Hiranyagarbham, which according to Vedic philosophy is the source of the creation of universe.
Each appearance of Hiranyagarbha was reflected in his design's curves and flourishes, and more literally in the golden thread utilised throughout.
The colour scheme was modest, consisting only of rich green, eggshell, deep brown, lime, and white. Equally minimal were the accessories. The clothings were the main subject of the show.
The collection maintains the sculptural, voluminous, dramatic look that Gupta has developed over the years while also reflecting aspects of the universe.
Models were spotted wearing ruffled stoles with dresses, bejewelled hooded tops paired with embroidered skirts.
The drapery and shapes evoke the rings surrounding a planet or ornaments that mimic astrophysical dust.