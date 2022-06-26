Paris Fashion Week: Hermes Presents Its Stunning Spring/summer 2023 Menswear Collection

Quick links:
Luxury brand Hermes showcased their men's Spring/ Summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week.
One of the models can be seen sporting a minimal grey pantsuit, paired with a quirky pink jacket.
Among the trail of impeccable designs was this statement jacket, which has been paired with a high neck inner and shorts. Models also carried the brand's bags.
The pastel jacket was a show-stealer. The model carried it over a dark zip jacket and opted for a pair of black trousers to go with it.
The show was held at the open-air grounds of the Gobelins tapestries workshops in central Paris.