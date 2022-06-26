Last Updated:

Paris Fashion Week: Hermes Presents Its Stunning Spring/summer 2023 Menswear Collection

Hermes presented its men's Spring/ Summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. The show was held at the open grounds of the Gobelins tapestries workshops.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Paris Fashion Week
1/8
Image: AP

Luxury brand Hermes showcased their men's Spring/ Summer 2023 collection at the Paris Fashion Week. 

Paris Fashion Week
2/8
Image: AP

One of the models can be seen sporting a minimal grey pantsuit, paired with a quirky pink jacket.  

Paris Fashion Week
3/8
Image: AP

Among the trail of impeccable designs was this statement jacket, which has been paired with a high neck inner and shorts. Models also carried the brand's bags. 

Paris Fashion Week
4/8
Image: AP

The pastel jacket was a show-stealer. The model carried it over a dark zip jacket and opted for a pair of black trousers to go with it.  

Paris Fashion Week
5/8
Image: AP

The funky yellow tank top with a blue seahorse designed on it looked uber-cool. 

Paris Fashion Week
6/8
Image: AP

The high-neck T-shirt looked extremely chic, with the perfect blend of colours. 

Paris Fashion Week
7/8
Image: AP

The show was held at the open-air grounds of the Gobelins tapestries workshops in central Paris. 

Paris Fashion Week
8/8
Image: AP

Designer Veronique Nichania received applause at the conclusion of Hermes' show. 

Tags: Paris Fashion Week, Hermes, Paris Fashion Week showstoppers
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Harry Styles teams up with designer Alessandro Michele for Gucci 'Ha Ha Ha' collection

Harry Styles teams up with designer Alessandro Michele for Gucci 'Ha Ha Ha' collection
In Pics: Vienna adjudged 'most livable city' in the world by EIU | Check complete list

In Pics: Vienna adjudged 'most livable city' in the world by EIU | Check complete list