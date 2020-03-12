Pics That Show Gen Z's Fashion Sense Is More Creative, Wild & Colourful Than Any Other Gen

Playlist Live 2020 just took place in Orlando, Florida that attracted more than 13,000 influencer-obsessed fans. While YouTube and TikTok had pulled out their most eye-catching looks to do panels, meet fans, etc. the fans of these influencers did not fail to impress everyone with their aesthetics and styles. The majority of fans belonged to Generation Z which is often cited in media as the most updated one about the latest fashion trends and are techno-savvy. The Playlist Live 2020 showcased these fans and influencers in the latest fashion trends and the netizens appreciated them for being so creative, more colourful and wild in their fashion sense. The photo from the event show them dressed up in colourful, wild and creative ways than ever as cited by the social media. Read on to get a taste of how they dressed to impress.

Photos that show Gen Z's fashion sense is more creative, wild and colourful

From Indiana Massara to Chase Hudson, Youtube and TikTok content creators can be seen sporting and popularising their signature looks.

In the post above, popular YouTube content creators can be seen striking a pose for the cameras at the Playlist Live event.

In this post, attendees can be seen sporting colourful outfits which are bright, eye-catching and lively to watch.

In this post, attendees could be seen raising their hands up in the air at the kickoff party at the event.

What is Playlist Live?

Playlist Live is a festival, concert and convention that provides a platform where creators, brands, their supporters and professionals come together to celebrate online video, social media and the communities around them. There is a variety of music performances, panels, meet & greets and other fun interactions among fans and social media influencers. It recently took place in Orlando from February 28th - March 1st, 2020.

