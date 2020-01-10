Pimples On Face Is A Major Problem, Here Is A Complete Guide To Get Rid Of Them

Pimples are a problem that many people face during their teen years. But these days, adult acne is on the rise. Many over-the-counter products claim to help get rid of these pesky skin issues but do not work most of the time.

So if you are dealing with pimples and have been looking for ways to reduce it and get rid of them, here are some dos and don’ts you should definitely follow. Take a look.

The perfect guide to get rid of pimples

1. Do not pop them

This is a key piece of advice when it comes to getting rid of pimples. Popping pimples can make matters worse as it can lead to the spreading of bacteria and can also push the bacteria deeper into the skin.

Another problem that can happen because of popping pimples is scarring and hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation and scars take at least a week to disappear or, in some cases, more than that.

2. Spot treatments to the rescue

According to a medical portal, pimples on the face can be reduced with the help of spot treatments. These spot treatment products have active ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide in high concentrations. But spot treatments will only treat the already existing pimples on your face, they will not prevent further breakouts.

3. Toothpaste is a big no-no

There is an age-old myth that toothpaste is the best way to get rid of pimples. According to the medical portal’s report, toothpaste should not be a part of pimple remedies as its ingredients are not meant to be applied in the skin. The ingredients present in toothpaste can lead to skin irritation and, in some cases, cause burning.

4. Pimple patches

Hydrocolloid patches are a quick fix way to zap pimples on the face. Pimple patches are created in such a way that they avoid irritation and infection, thus allowing pimples to heal themselves. While looking for pimple patches, look for anti-acne ingredients like Vitamin A, salicylic acid, and tea tree oil. Pimple patches are proven to be one of the best pimple remedies.

