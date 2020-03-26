The Debate
Polo Shirt Styling Tips For Men That Can Be Given A Try This Summer

Fashion

Polo shirts have been constant throughout these years and have not gone out of style. Here are some polo shirt styling tips for men. Read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
polo shirt

Fashion has always been a matter of personal choice for every individual as everyone has a different taste in style. However, when it comes to men's fashion, it has been observed that men like to keep their sartorial choices quite casual and stylish.

Men love sporting t-shirts most of the times and Polo shirts have been constant throughout these years and have not gone out of style. Therefore, if you are a fan of Polo t-shirts but want to add an edge to your outfit, here is how you can differently style your polo t-shirts.

Loosen the buttons

One could try loosening the buttons of your polo shirt for a classy look. You could complete this look with a pair of chinos and sneakers giving it a vintage feel. Make sure you opt for a light coloured polo t-shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by British Polo Day (@britishpoloday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Thomson Sequeira (@limitless_adventurer) on

 

Mix and match

One can opt for a polo shirt with a pair of suits. You could opt for a cream trouser and blazer with a dark coloured polo shirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Add little stripes and designs to your polo shirt

One can opt for a striped polo shirt or a designed polo t-shirt. You can complete the look with light coloured shorts and a pair of loafers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Polo Ralph Lauren (@poloralphlauren) on

Opt for a dark and dull coloured polo shirt

One can opt for shades of grey or blue polo shirt as people are often seen sporting these colours. If you planned to opt for these colours make sure you sport a light coloured trousers or shorts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on

A post shared by ᴋᴏɴsᴛᴀɴᴛĪɴᴏs ʏɪᴏᴜʀɴĀs (@konstantino_ur) on

First Published:
COMMENT
