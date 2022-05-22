Last Updated:

Pooja Hegde Turns Heads In A Co-ord Set At Cannes Film Festival 2022; Take A Look

Bollywood and South star Pooja Hegde recently shared another glamorous look in co-ord set at the mega event Cannes 2022 and left everyone in awe of her look. 

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Pooja Hegde

Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja


Bollywood stars are surely turning heads on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. One among the 11-celebrity delegation is Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut on the 75 anniversary of the star-studded event. The actor had gathered a lot of attention with her stunning designer looks at the festival. She recently stunned in a glamorous co-ord set at the mega event and left everyone in awe of her look. 

Bollywood and South star Pooja Hegde is grabbing eyeballs with her glammed-up look on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She recently donned a beige co-ord set that included a poncho top and flared pants with intricate accents designed by Tarun Tahiliani. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoops and brown and black heels. She left her hair open and went for subtle glam makeup. Sharing some pictures from the event, the Radhe Shyam star, who's now back in Inida, wrote, "Life on the go." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, Pooja Hegde graced the red carpet of Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick's premiere at the Cannes 2022. The actor wore a custom-made feathered gown by Maison Geyanna Youness which had a strapless corset with a huge skirt. The actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the gown and tied her hair in a ponytail. She also accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings. 

As per Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde recently shared how she lost all her clothes and make-up on her trip to the film festival. All the dresses she wore were assembled by her team. Despite the mishappening, the Beast star's team made the actor's debut absolutely flawless.

India at Cannes 2022

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time that the country has been designated as the Country of Honour. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury of this year's festival, several film stars, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more are representing the country. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. 

As reported by ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur talked about the significance of the film festival by stating, ''India which is known as the world's largest filmmaker, many from the entertainment industries will be attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Our focus will be to pitch India as the content creator of the world. We will show the type of films in Cannes that will showcase India's strength in content."

Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja

