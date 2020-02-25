Prada Model Suzana Przulj Gets A Big Break Thanks To Her 'James Dean' Haircut

The Prada Fall/Winter collection 2020 which was held on February 20, 2020, saw models walk the runway in stunning ensembles. And among the top models that walked the runway for Prada also featured debutant Suzana Przulj. And seems like the model is still in shock as she walked for the Prada Fall/Winter collection 2020.

Suzana Przulj recently gave an interview where she exclaimed how thrilled she was to be a part of the esteemed and high profile event. “Did I really just walk Prada?!”, she exclaimed. Suzana said that she kept practising her walk everywhere, be it her apartment, her agency, or the streets. She said that she kept walking so that she would not fall on the runway. She also said that she did a lot of hard work before the show.

She further shared that she was asked by her agent to get a haircut. While she got her hair chopped as she got “the James Dean look,” she could not recognise her herself. She then revealed that she loved the look and also called it the new version of her. She walked the runway for the Prada Fall/Winter collection 2020 in a black shirt, blue tie, shimmery jacket paired with a sheer skirt, and a black bag. She also opted for no makeup, no jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

Towards the end of the interview, she said that her new “James Dean” hairdo requires low maintenance and is easy to carry. She also said that her new haircut can be paired with any outfits. She emphasised on how she will stick to her new haircut for some time as it is non-fussy and easy to style.

Image courtesy: Suzana Przulj Instagram