Princess Diana’s Iconic 'sheep Sweater' Could Fetch USD 80,000 At NY Auction

Princess Diana, known for her humanitarian work and fashion sense, has caught the fancy of many over the years. One of her most memorable fashion moments was when she arrived at a polo match in June 1981, wearing a red sweater adorned with a black-and-white sheep motif. This iconic knitwear, which caught the world’s attention, will soon be up for auction in New York.

3 things you need to know

Princess Diana wore her iconic sweater to a polo match with King Charles III.

Some believed the pattern reflected Princess Diana’s complex relationship with the royal family.

The sweater is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000 at auction.

Princess Diana’s symbolic sweater

The red sweater, created by Warm & Wonderful, caused a sensation with its unique black sheep symbolism. Media, fashion critics, and the public carefully analysed the significance of the design. Princess Diana’s attachment to the sweater was evident when she sent it back to the label for repairs, only to receive an entirely new one in return.

(Princess Diana's wore red sweater with King Charles III during a polo match in 1981 | Image: Sotheby's/Instagram)

Princess Diana’s red sweater is rediscovered and auctioned

Recently, the original red sheep sweater from 1981 was rediscovered in the designers’ attic. Warm & Wonderful will showcase the sweater in its inaugural Fashion Icons sale in New York. The garment, preserved meticulously over the years, is expected to fetch a price between $50,000 and $80,000 (approximately Rs 41 lakh to Rs 65 lakh). It will be on display at Sotheby’s during New York Fashion Week, commencing on September 7.

(Princess Diana's red sweater is all set to be auction for approximately 41 lakhs to 65 lakhs | IImage: Sotheby's/Instagram)

A symbol of Diana's enduring fashion legacy

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, expressed her excitement about the auction, describing the sweater as carrying "the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and keen eye for fashion". She emphasised the historical significance of the garment and its place among other culturally important items of clothing.

Speculation surrounding the sweater’s symbolism added to its allure. Some believed it reflected Princess Diana’s complex relationship with the royal family, while others saw it as a celebration of Britain’s countryside and agricultural heritage. A version of the sweater is already on display at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, and a replica was made for actor Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in the hit TV series The Crown. Copies of the knitwear are also available in online stores.