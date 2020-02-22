Priyanka Chopra Glowing Skin Secret Is All Thanks To A Common Kitchen Ingredient

Priyanka Chopra has always been in headlines for some or other things, be it her outfit, her upcoming movies or just her public appearances. She has always stolen millions of hearts with her style and confidence.

Priyanka has never disappointed her fans when it comes to her movie performances or stylish looks. Despite having a hectic schedule, the star still manages to look fresh and beautiful for all her appearances. Fans are often curious to know what is the secret of her beauty and it seems like she has finally spilled the beans.

Know about one kitchen item that Priyanka Chopra uses to clean her face

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed to a news portal what she uses on her face for her daily glow. She always has something to tell her fans. As per reports, Pee Cee revealed that she uses organic coconut oil to maintain her glowing skin. Priyanka also gave instructions on how to use coconut oil on the face.

According to the Quantico actor, you need to take a little oil in your hands and then apply it on your face and massage it gently for a while. As per reports, Priyanka also added that she leaves the oil on the face for a while. After the skin absorbs the oil, she daps it with a warm moist towel and rubs the skin with it. Priyanka revealed that this routine should keep your skin nourished all the while.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie failed to impress the audience and dropped at the Box Office, but Priyanka earned rave reviews for her performance.

