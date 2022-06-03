Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: All About The Royal Fashion, Who-wore-what

Quick links:
For her platinum jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II was dressed in a summery shade of light blue at the Buckingham Palace event. Her coat had silver detailing and was accessorised with a hat of the same shade.
Meghan Markle’s tilted white hat to her neat cream trench dress and pumps were all things perfection as per the royal dress protocol.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was clicked outside St. Paul’s Cathedral in a butter yellow coatdress, a tilted Phillip Treacy hat, and a trio of roses tucked under the brim on one side.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched the proceedings from the Major General’s Office, with other members of the royal family. All were dressed in beautiful and colourful dresses.
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore an embellished white gown at Queen Elizabeth II's Service of Thanksgiving.
The four-year-old Prince Louis was seen making faces at the royal event. He wore his Dad Prince William's 37 years old mini sailor suit for trooping the colour.