Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: All About The Royal Fashion, Who-wore-what

From Queen Elizabeth's powdered blue attire to Meghan Markle & Prince Louis' attires, here is all you need to know about the Royal fashion:

Queen Elizabeth II
For her platinum jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II was dressed in a summery shade of light blue at the Buckingham Palace event. Her coat had silver detailing and was accessorised with a hat of the same shade.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s tilted white hat to her neat cream trench dress and pumps were all things perfection as per the royal dress protocol.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was clicked outside St. Paul’s Cathedral in a butter yellow coatdress, a tilted Phillip Treacy hat, and a trio of roses tucked under the brim on one side.

Duke and Duchess
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched the proceedings from the Major General’s Office, with other members of the royal family. All were dressed in beautiful and colourful dresses.

Camilla Parker Bowles
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, wore an embellished white gown at Queen Elizabeth II's Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Louis
The four-year-old Prince Louis was seen making faces at the royal event. He wore his Dad Prince William's 37 years old mini sailor suit for trooping the colour.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, looked perfect in an ivory knee-length dress with a floral hat. Lady Louise Windsor also got featured in photographs and she donned a long white dress.

