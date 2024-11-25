Radhika Stuns In Pastel Lehenga At Best Friend’s Wedding, Redefining Indian Wedding-Guest Fashion

The Choti Bahu of the Ambani Family, Radhika Merchant , makes headlines again with her recent fashion choice. Taking Indian wedding-guest fashion to the next level, Radhika Merchant was spotted in a stunning pastel-hued lehenga at her best friend’s wedding.

Makeup By Mausam for Radhika Merchant Ambani

Celebrity makeup artist Mausam Gandhi, who has previously worked with Radhika, shared a picture of Ambani’s Choti Bahu on her Instagram page. The caption read, “Makeup By Mausam for Radhika Merchant Ambani for her best friend’s wedding.”

The comment section quickly filled with love, including heart emojis and comments like “Amazinggggg” and “She looks gorgeous.”

Radhika Merchant Ambani in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her best friend's wedding

For the occasion, Radhika opted for a breathtaking pastel lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit featured a delicate blend of pink, beige, and ice blue hues, showcasing intricate Indian craftsmanship and embroidery that added a regal touch to her wedding-guest look.

Paired with a smokey-eyed makeup look, Radhika truly turned heads with her ensemble.

Mausam Gandhi and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's history of working with Radhika Merchant Ambani