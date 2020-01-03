Rahul Mishra Becomes The First Indian Designer At Haute Couture Week In Paris

Designer Rahul Mishra is set to become the first Indian fashion designer to showcase his collection during the Paris Fashion Week in January 2020 for spring couture. Rahul Mishra took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his previous collection. Read on to know more details about the story.

Rahul Mishra to showcase his collection at PFW 2020:

Rahul Mishra is considered to be one of the leading fashion designers in India. Rahul has displayed numerous collections over the years in India at different fashion weeks. But, the designer received international recognition in 2014. Rahul Mishra showcased his collection in Paris during the spring/summer 2015 showcase for the first time.

After displaying an 18-piece collection at Paris Fashion Week in July 2019, the designer is all set to showcase another collection at the PFW. Rahul Mishra is set to become the first Indian designer to have an haute couture show at the Paris Fashion Week as part of its Spring collection in January 2020. Apart from this huge accomplishment, Rahul Mishra is also invited as a guest member by Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture.

Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture is a prestigious governing body in the French fashion industry that dictates the line-up at couture week. Before Rahul Mishra, Valentino, Iris van Herpen, Zuhair Murad, and Balmain have all joined the official couture calendar. The permanent members of this committee are known as grand couturiers. Iconic fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Maison Margiela, and Schiaparelli are all the grand couturiers of this committee.

Rahul Mishra took to Instagram and confirmed the news. In his Instagram post, Rahul stated that he is elated and humbled to be invited as a guest member to showcase Haute Couture at the Paris Fashion Week by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. Rahul Mishra further added that it is an opportunity of great creative freedom to be able to celebrate our own definition of couture in liberation from the concept of trends. Check out Rahul Mishra’s complete post here.

