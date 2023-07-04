Last Updated:

Rahul Mishra Keeps India Centerstage Through His Designs At Paris Fashion Week

Rahul Mishra showcased his designs on the first day of the Paris Fashion Week on July 3. The designer embodied Indian craftsmanship in his runway styles.

Shreya Pandey
Rahul Mishra
Ace designer Rahul Mishra showcased his designs at the Haute Couture Week in Paris on June 3. 

Rahul Mishra
The Indian designer brought out the best of Indian crafts and motifs in his designs. He called the collection, 'We, the people'. He labelled his collection as a 'collective dream'. 

Rahul Mishra
The designs presented by Mishra boasted his signature style comprising flamboyance and dramatic motifs. 

Rahul Mishra
A part of the collection featured all purple outfits. The designer told Vogue, "The silhouettes were loosely inspired by Russian-French artist Erté’s Art Nouveau drawings." `

Rahul Mishra
Talking about the tailored pantsuits, he revealed that they add a "straightforward simplicity" to the ensemble. The strapless, purple mini dress emerged as a hit from the show. 

Rahul Mishra
India took precedence in his collection. Be it the intricate design, delicate embroidery or the national animal resting gracefully at the outfit's centre, Mishra's design echoed India's soul. 

Rahul Mishra
Not just through design and motifs, the designer showcased India in its full glory through the ethnic wear outfits like lehenga and sarees. The two outfits became talking points of the show.

Rahul Mishra
The sheer, pink saree wrapped around a foil, sleeveless blouse became the highlight of the show. Netizens have compared the look with Zendaya's blue saree for NMACC which was also designed by Mishra. 

Rahul Mishra
Dramatic looks and gravity-defying motifs also took centre stage at Rahul Mishra's Paris Haute Couture Week. Dresses with over-the-top petals and bows added a bedazzled glamour to the show. 

Rahul Mishra
With heavy doses of black and silver, the designer guaranteed an uninterrupted sequin shine. In an all-silver bodysuit, a black tiger art sits comfortably to become the highlight. 

Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra does not shy away from the excess his designs are proof of it. Silver, sequence and drama reigned supreme at the designer's Haute Couture Week collection, "We, the People" in Paris. 

