Recycle Your Wedding Jewelry By Styling It With Western Outfits In These Unique Ways

Fashion

Here are ways to style outfits by using the Indian jewellery pieces which would help you set Indian jewellery trends 2020. Read on to know more.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian jewellery

An Indian wedding means one gets to wear many colourful outfits from lehenga cholis to beautiful shararas. With those, comes lots of accessories. It is very common to see women covered in jewellery pieces like necklaces, jhumkas, hathphool, kamarbandh etc. Most of the time a wedding is usually a 3-5 days affair. One happens to put the jewellery away after the wedding functions are over.

While most people reuse them only on other wedding occasions, there are many who feel that Indian jewellery can be worn with ethnic wears only. On the contrary, one can think of sporting wedding jewellery on several occasions. Here are ways to style outfits by using the jewellery pieces which otherwise would have been used only on specific occasions.

Jhumkas and earrings

Jhumkas and earrings are fashion pieces of jewellery that can make any outfit look better. Apart from styling them with kurtis and other ethnic wear, one can style the earrings for a casual lunch, a movie date or simply to an art gallery. They can be styled with shirts, off shoulder tops, dresses or even camisole tops. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Haathphool

Hathphool is a beautiful piece of jewellery worn in hands. It is tied from the wrist and it runs all the way up to the fingers. The haathphool can be effortlessly styled with western outfits. They can be worn along with long-sleeved tops to noodle straps blouses. When going out to a fancy place for a dinner party or to a corporate party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Necklaces

It is very common to be left with lots of gold jewellery after weddings as they are one of the most preferred accessories to go for with any wedding outfit. But one can style these golden pieces of jewellery with western outfits as well. They can be used to amp up the style quotient once they are worn with turtle neck tops, buttoned-up blouses or even a deep neck top. Recently many celebrities are being spotted wearing gold jewellery with western outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Published:
