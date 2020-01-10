Red Lipsticks Are Easier To Choose With This Simple 3-step Guide

Red lipstick has been a beauty staple for many iconic figures in pop culture. A red pout is something that has never gone out of style. So if you are planning to buy a red lipstick, do not worry; it is a universal look that looks flattering on every skin tone.

But when it comes to choosing a red lipstick, it is important to figure out which colour suits you. Red lipsticks for Indian skin tone is something that tops every search engine’s result. So do not look any further, keep reading and learn these three simple steps to choose the right red lipstick for yourself.

3-step way to choose the right red lipstick

Step 1. Figure out your skin tone

Red lipstick usually depends on your skin’s undertone. Check the veins at the back of your wrist. If they are green, you have a warm undertone and if they are blue, you have a cool undertone. If you find both green and blue veins, you have a mixed undertone.

A warm tone is an indication to choose from red lipsticks that are in the orange-red tones. A blue undertone usually demands red lipsticks in more blue and purple-red tones. Red lipsticks for Indian skin tones can fall in all three types of undertones.

Step 2. Choose the formula of your choice

Red lipsticks depend heavily on the formula. Matte, creamy, metallic, glossy, and velvet are all the formulas that are currently available in the market. Matte red lipsticks will make the colour pop. If you want to go a bit easy on the colour, choose either a glossy or velvet formula. Sheer glosses and tints are also a great option if you are just starting out with red lipsticks.

Step 3. Balance is the key

Red lipsticks are meant to be a statement. So if you choose to wear red lipstick, make sure you keep the rest of your makeup at a bare minimum. Red lipsticks are known to add life to any simple look so it can easily become a head-turner.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram