Relaxing Eye Masks That You Can Make With Ingredients Available At Home; Read Here

Eye masks are the most relaxing and doable beauty measures that you can take up this quarantine period. If you wish to get rid of skin issues that have developed around your eyes, the best way to go about it is to use a simple homemade eye mask and use it while you get other work done at home. Have a look at a few eye masks that you can make with the things available in your kitchen.

Relaxing eye masks to make at home

1. Tea bags mask

This is one of the easiest methods to get rid of the puffiness that has developed around your eyes. All you have to do is to freeze the tea bags in your freezer and take them out whenever needed. The antioxidants in it will help soothe your eyes while the puffiness disappears.

2. Coffee mask

The best part about this eye mask is how it manages to rejuvenate your skin and eyes. Make sure you have finely ground coffee which has to be mixed with a little bit of honey. Apply the paste below your eyes to get rid of the fatigue and the puffiness that has been ruining your look.

3. Yoghurt and kiwi mask

One of the key points when it comes to this eye mask is its ability to cool down your eyes and skin. Take a few pieces of kiwi and blend them with a bowl of yoghurt. This will give you a paste which has to be applied around your eyes. This will also help you get a glow which is always an advantage.

4. Almond oil and honey

The purpose of this eye mask is to hydrate the skin around your eyes and soothe it. Take one spoon of almond oil and mix it with equal amount of honey. Put it on for ten minutes and rinse it to get immediate effects. It reduces your dark circles and gives you a glow that lasts for a long time.

