Renowned French Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Passes Away Aged 78

Patrick Demarchelier, the famous French photographer who was known for his extraordinary portraits in fashion, died on Thursday, March 31, 2022. His team confirmed the same via his official social media pages. He was 78. Demarchelier's work defined fashion for decades. He worked with different generations of models, actors and celebrities, including Princess Diana.

The photographer's official Instagram handle confirmed the news of his passing. His team shared a series of monochrome photos and announced his death. They wrote, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

The photographer's death came as a shocker to several International celebrities as they reacted to the post. Model Gigi Hadid reacted to the picture with a series of broken heart emoticons. Italian model Giovanna Engelbert also reacted to the photographer's death and mentioned how she would miss the good memories of the time she spent with him.

More about Patrick Demarchelier

Patrick Demarchelier was born in 1943 in Le Havre, France. He grew up in his hometown and developed his interest in photography at 17. He moved to Paris at the age of 20 but later began his photography career in the US. After assisting for a while, the photographer followed his girlfriend to the United States, where he was introduced to fashion photography.

He worked under renowned photographers and gained popularity by working for Princess Diana. His portraits of Princess Diana often had an unusual aspect that showcased the Princess' informal personality. It was something that other photographers could not capture.

In the early 90s, the photographer began his collaboration with renowned magazines - Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, which lasted for over 12 years. He worked for all well-known fashion brands, including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Zara, Vera Wang, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan and many more, during his tenure with the magazines. His extraordinary work also earned him a cameo in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. The line - "Get me Patrick" - was a much-quoted one from the comedy-drama.

Image: Shutterstock