Repurpose Old Sarees And Transform Them Into New Lehenga, Anarkali Or Cape

There are a lot of ways to revamp your mother's or Dadi’s old saree into a fresh new stylish outfit and rock it. Some of those timeless pieces in your mother’s wardrobe will make you keen to repurpose some of them into a beautiful dress such as lehengas, Anarkali, capes and much more. Here are some new and fashionable ideas on how to revamp an old saree-

Ideas to repurpose or revamp an old saree

LEHENGA

If you are planning to revamp your Dadi’s old saree, you can easily turn it into a lehenga. Any old benarasi, chiffon or a net saree can be converted into a beautiful lehenga. A heavy designer matching dupatta can embrace the look and give exceptional beauty to your attire and the one you are aiming for. You just need to get a matching blouse stitched for the lehenga and you are all set to rock the outfit.

MODISH SAREE

Another idea of revamping an old saree is finding a cloth of the same colour as the saree you are using and get perfect fit pants made from it. Just take the old saree and get it beautifully draped over the pants. If in case, you are left with some same colour cloth, then use it for the blouse. This will transform your old saree into a modish pre-draped saree with pants.

CAPE

Go easy and just revamp your old heavy saree into a cape. This is an idea where you can start getting faster at your designing work. It would be perfectly done with an embroidered, lightweight saree as capes look beautiful of those materials. You will surely surprise everyone with this look with a gorgeous cape made from an old saree. You can wear it with a lehenga or even pants.

ANARKALI

To give your old saree a new stylish look, try to convert it into an Anarkali dress with a new age look. You can wear this anarkali without a dupatta. You can make your saree transform into an umpire line slit kurta and style it with pants. Also, you can use a benarasi or a brocade saree and alter it into a tie-up cape with pants from the same.

