Retinol Benefits For Our Skin Is More Than Meets The Eye, Find Out Why

Retinol is a common ingredient that is found in skincare products. It is made from Vitamin A and known to boost the amount of collagen produced in your body. It is also known to plump the skin. So why should retinol be a part of your skincare products? What are the retinol benefits? Here are all the things you need to know before you start choosing products that have retinol as its main ingredient.

Retinol and its importance in skincare products

What is retinol?

As mentioned earlier, retinol is made from vitamin A. It is generally considered to be the main ingredient in creams that are applied to one’s skin. Retinol is known to boost collagen production in our body. It also helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Retinol-based products are also known to improve skin tone and colour.

Why choose retinol-based products?

In an interview with a lifestyle magazine, Dr. Manish Shah, a certified dermatologist in Denver, talked about the benefits of retinol. He said that retinol-based products are a great choice for younger patients who are just starting out their skincare regimes. These patients can actually reap the full benefits of retinol.

Retinol benefits

Further, in his interview, Dr. Shah revealed that retinol, when applied, are converted to retinaldehyde and then to retinoic acid by the enzymes present in the skin. This retinoic acid is the active factor for skin renewal. He also revealed that this procession of conversion is a two-step process, hence it can take weeks or even months.

The dermatogolist further talked about the benefits of this process. He said that since the process requires more time, it is relatively gentle on the skin and has fewer chances of causing redness, itching, flaking, or other skin irritations.

In another interview with the same magazine, Dr. Tsippora Shainhouse, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills, spoke about some other benefits of retinol. Dr. Tsippora revealed that retinol has an anti-inflammatory effect; it gently exfoliates and encourages skin cell maturation.

Retinol is also known to treat acne, suppress oil production, fade scars, and treat dark spots. Dr. Tsippora concluded by stating that retinol can also help in reducing skin damage.

