Retro Makeup Look Ideas That You Must Check Out Right Away

From butterfly clips, matte brown lips, and voluminous hair, to the winged eyeliner, etc., the '90s was a decade to remember for its unique fashion sense and styles. Although there have been many beauty looks that have made their way to date, there are some trends that are regarded as the '90s signature styles. For those wanting to revisit and flaunt the retro makeup look for a retro party or even a general get together, continue reading as here are some makeup ideas to rock the retro makeup look:

90s makeup styles for a party

Thin-arched eyebrows

This was one of the most iconic makeup trends back in the '90s. Almost every actor on-screen would flaunt this makeup trend by opting for thin-arched eyebrows and combine it with brown lips. Thin-arched eyebrows are a direct ticket to achieving a gorgeous '90s look.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon's Best Eye Makeup Looks To Follow

Long metallic pastel nails

The silver shiny nails were a big thing during the '90s and many people loved flaunting metallic nail colours. Many actors were also all about such metallic pastel nails. Have a look:

ALSO READ | Tabu Slays The No-makeup Look In These Stunning Instagram Photos

Brown lip shade

This was one of the coolest retro makeup looks that almost everyone flaunted. Besides opting for oodles of gloss, this iced coffee brown lip colour was a colour many women opted for that would complete their overall look. Check out:

ALSO READ | Anusha Dandekar's Quirky Poses Show The Bubbly Side Of Her In These Pictures

All about glitter

Glitter was the king of the retro makeup look and many stars set trends when it came to glitter. Britney Spears is known to set the trend. The singer was also seen using body glitter.

ALSO READ | Summer Makeup Bag Essentials That You Must Have To Make The Best Of The Season