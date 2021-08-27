Rihanna Announces 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3' Premiere Date, Asks 'You Think You Ready?'

After multiple editions became a talking point, Rihanna is all set to come up with the third edition of the Savage X Fenty Show. The singer-entrepreneur gave a glimpse into the latest edition with a teaser video. She also announced that the show will be releasing on September 24.

Rihanna announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol 3

Rihanna could be seen dazzling and posing at her stylish best in lingeries of her brand, with groovy beats playing in the background. The video had a vintage feel due to the quality and glitches like 'low battery' that one used to encounter in the videos of that era.

The Umbrella star asked 'oh you think you ready' along with the Savage X Fenty Show hashtag. Using clapping emojis, she stated that the show was dropping on Amazon Prime next month. The show is expected to be streamed in over 240 countries around the world, with some of the best models, fashion and music on display for the viewers.

Netizens expressed their excitement for the show with less than a month to go for it, by posting flame and love-struck emojis as well as words like 'amazing' and 'beautiful'.

Rihanna had launched her lingerie brand in May 2018. Later that year in September, the first edition of the Savage X Fenty Show was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York during the New York Fashion Week. However, it was not broadcast then.

The next edition of the show, a year later, was premiered on Amazon Prime. Season 1 had streamed first on September 20, 2019, while the third edition, held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre, was streamed the next year, on October 2. The models who have been a part of the show include Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, and Irina Shayk among others.

Rihanna handles the roles of an executive producer and creative director on the show.

Rihanna has also bagged awards for the show. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Paris Goebel, who has choreographed all the editions, for the Emmy awards scheduled to be held on September 19 this year.