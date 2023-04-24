Rihanna Gearing Up For Met Gala 2023? Pregnant Singer Drops BIG Hint With Latest Look

Rihanna has been spotted out and about in New York of late. The heavily pregnant singer was recently snapped in a vintage Karl Lagerfeld design. With the Met Gala this year just around the corner and Rihanna having been an unwavering staple on the coveted red carpet over the past 15 years, one cannot help but wonder if the singer is dropping hints about her possible appearance and look at the Met.

Rihanna goes vintage with Fendi

The multi-talented singer amply demonstrated how being pregnant did not mean one has to compromise on style. Rihanna is not faltering this time around either, carrying her second child with A$AP Rocky. Rihanna was photographed in a vintage Karl Lagerfeld design, dating back to 1999. The Fendi coat featured alternating patches of colours spanning muted shades of white, olive green, smoke blue, slate grey with occasional bursts of colour in tiger orange. With structured fan sleeves at the wrists and a hoodie atop, the coat made for a subtle statement. Rihanna paired the Lagerfeld piece with grey cargo pants and a crop hoodie. Adorning her neck was a diamond choker, often spotted to be the singer's go to accessory.

Rihanna at the Met

This year, the Met Gala will be honouring Karl Lagerfeld with their theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. Rihanna's several stellar appearances at the Met have spanned fashion houses and labels ranging from Georges Chakra, Tom Ford, Guo Pei, Stella McCartney, Rei Kawakubo, John Galliano and Balenciaga. If Rihanna chooses to attend the Met this year in a Lagerfeld design, it will be her first time doing so. Her sporting the vintage Fendi coat could be a major hint.

The Met Gala will take place on May 1 this year. Rumours of a whittled down guest list has made the event appear even more coveted than it already is. This year's Met Gala will be co-chaired by Roger Federer, Michael Cole, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Anna Wintour.