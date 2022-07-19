Rihanna Set To Launch New Maternity Wear Line To 'redefine How Pregnant Women Are Viewed'

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child into the world in May 2022 and the star couple began a new life together as parents. During her pregnancy, the Diamonds singer aced her maternity fashion looks and left her fans in awe with her wardrobe choices. The artiste is now all set to launch her very own maternity wear line as she aims to 'redefine how pregnant women are viewed'.

Rihanna maternity wear line

As per a recent report by Hollywood Life, the Grammy winner is currently working on her maternity wear line under her Savage X Fenty label and fans can't wait to see what she has in store for them. A source told the publication that Rihanna was told several times during her pregnancy that she was 'breaking the mould' and was redefining what was 'acceptable' to wear. This stayed with the 34-year-old and she now aims to 'redefine how pregnant women are viewed' through her maternity wear line, in which she has reportedly also featured pregnant models. The source told the publication-

"During her pregnancy, she was told that she was such a huge inspiration by so many women for breaking the mould on what is acceptable to wear that she was really moved by this. She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy."

Rihanna recently welcomed her son into the world but has not introduced him to her fans and followers yet. Hollywood Life reported that she is 'extremely protective' of her child and only allows a selected group of people in her life to interact with him. She is currently 'devoted to being the best mom' and is spending quality time with her family.

Rihanna maternity fashion

The singer was active on social media during her pregnancy and often showcased stunning looks. She arrived at an Oscars 2022 afterparty in an all-black look consisting of a sheer organza turtleneck top, which she paired with shimmering matching skirt. Under her sheer top, she wore elbow-length dazzling gloves and went for a minimalistic make-up look.