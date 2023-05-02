Rihanna To BLACKPINK Jennie: Camellia Blooms At Met Gala In Karl Lagerfeld's Honour

Met Gala red carpet was rolled out in New York City and celebrities paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing ensembles featuring the camellia flower. The flower has been a recurring motif for the fashion house since Gabrielle Chanel pinned one to her belt in 1913 and decided to make it the label's symbol. When Lagerfeld associated with the brand, he made it a recurring theme in his designs.

At the Met red carpet, celebrities embraced the camellia flower trend wholeheartedly. Rihanna and Cardi B, both opted for a dramatic approach to adhere to the theme with appliques and latex camellias. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Blunt and Janelle Monáe also used the flower to accentuate their garments and tips their hats off to Lagerfed's legacy and his association with Chanel.

Anne Hathaway opted for a campy take on the camellia flower trend, with her tweed gown featuring two flowers covering her bust. The outfit was designed by Versace. Singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a black and white silk, leather, and tweed dress dubbed 'Count My Camellias' from Thom Browne, with a bodice crafted from black and white flowers. Many other stars opted for more subtle use of the camellia, with Blunt and BLACKPINK's Jennie wearing it as an accent on their collars and belts, respectively. Monáe also wore a Thom Browne design, with the lining of her oversize coat covered in camellias.

Other celebs who wore the Camellia

Daisy Edgar-Jones stunned in black, two-piece set, which featured white piping and bow details, as well as a camellia flower at the front. Other celebs who tipped their hats to Chanel's camellia flower were Kaitlyn Dever, Whitney Peak, Vanessa Hudgens, Jodie Comer, Diddy, Bad Bunny, Liu Wen and Lily James.

The camellia's prominence at the Met Gala highlights its enduring appeal as a symbol of Chanel's legacy and Lagerfeld's influence. The flower has become a timeless motif that continues to inspire designers and fashion enthusiasts around the world. Overall, the camellia was a popular choice among the stars at the 2023 Met Gala, with many paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel's iconic symbol. From maximalist to subtle accents, the camellia was used in a variety of ways, showcasing its versatility and enduring appeal.

