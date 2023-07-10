Rikkie Valerie Kolle,1st Trans Woman To Win Miss Netherlands, To Compete For Miss Universe

The recently concluded beauty pageant, held to crown this year's Ms. Netherlands, has ended up making history. The woman crowned as Ms. Netherlands 2023, Rikkie Valerie Kolle, identifies as a transgender model, making this a first for the beauty pageant. Kolle will now compete against other beauty pageant winners across the globe at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant. It will be held at El Salvador, later this year.

3 things you need to know

Rikkie Valerie Kolle is a 22-year old model and actress from Breda in Netherlands.

Nathalie Mogbelzada and Habiba Mostafa were the runner-ups for this year's Ms. Netherlands beauty pageant.

Kolle is only the second transgender woman to compete at Ms. Universe

Rikkie Valerie Kolle wins Ms. Netherlands

Rikkie Valerie Kolle took to her Instagram handle to share the historic moment, and also her personal victory, with her well-wishers. With a glorious photo capturing her crowning moment, Kolle appreciated her "educational and beautiful journey." The model and actress pointed out that though she does identify as a transgender woman, before that, she is simply Rikkie, and this is her victory.

(Rikkie Valerie Kolle is only the second transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe | Image: rikkievaleriekolle/Instagram)

She went on to thank the jury at Ms. Netherlands. Kolle also briefly detailed how she wants to use her win and her voice to help her community. Part of her note on Instagram read, "wherever you are in the world, I want to be there for you and be the example that I missed as a little me."

Rikkie Valerie Kolle is the second transgender woman to make it to Miss Universe

Though the Miss Universe pageant opened the gates to the coveted competition to transgender aspirants back in 2012, not many from the community have made it this far in their efforts. Rikkie Valerie Kolle is only the second transgender woman who will be competing at Miss Universe. Prior to Kolle, In 2018, Angela Ponce from Spain became the first ever transgender woman to compete at Miss Universe.