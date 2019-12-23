Rosewater For Skin: How To Use And Benefits For Glowing Skin

Rosewater is something most of us use on a daily basis. It is a versatile ingredient which is suitable for every skin type. Whether you have oily, dry or combination skin, it can be added to your beauty regime. Here are some ways you can use rose water in your beauty regimen to get glowing and healthy skin.

Benefits of Rosewater

Helps to ease redness

Research on rose water states that rose oil and rose water have an astringent effect on the blood capillaries. Applying rose water helps ease redness caused by the enlarged capillaries. However, you have to make sure that the product contains pure and natural oil.

Controls oil secretion

Rosewater reduces oil secretion and cleanses pores from deep within. Make a smooth paste with a splash of rosewater and Multani mitti. Apply a thin coat of it on your face and rest until it becomes dry. Rinse off with lukewarm water.

As a Toner and Cleanser

Replace your toner with rosewater. Because of its anti-bacterial properties, it will soothe irritated, acne-prone skin and hydrate it as well. Pour some rose water on a cotton ball and spread across your face. You can also add a few drops of coconut oil to rose water and have the ultimate effect for cleansing face.

DIY Recipes Using Rose Water for Your Skin

Lemon Juice and Rosewater for acne

Lemon juice is known for its antibacterial properties. Mix fresh lemon juice with rose water and apply at the place of the acne. Leave it to dry. Wash off with warm water after 15 minutes. Repeat this process on a regular basis for a week for acne-free skin.

Honey and Rosewater for skin lightening

Honey has skin-lightening properties that reduce pigmentation, scars, and tan. Mix the rose water and honey. Use a cotton ball to apply a uniform layer of the pack all over your face and neck. Wash with warm water after 15 minutes. Combined with rose water it makes for one of the best skin-lightening home remedies – and the easiest! Use regularly for a month and see the difference yourself.

